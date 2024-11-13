Germany will provide Ukraine with another air defense system by the end of 2024

Berlin will deliver the sixth planned IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine by the end of this year.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, this was confirmed by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. The leaders of the countries also discussed the delivery of air defense equipment in 2025 and additional assistance from Germany in this area.

"We agreed on the importance of preserving the ʼRamsteinʼ format and holding the next meeting of the coordination group. I also emphasized that Ukraineʼs vision for a just and lasting peace should be presented at the G20 summit in Brazil," Zelensky added.

In September 2024, Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was about 17 IRIS-T systems for Kyiv in addition to the seven already handed over.

Germany is one of the leading countries in Europe in military aid to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, the Federal Republic of Germany handed over to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS assault rifles, Marder IFVs and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

