Ukraine will receive 4 000 drones with artificial intelligence from Germany

Germany will transfer 4 000 UAVs with a combat unit of the Helsing company to Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Defense in Berlin on Monday, his words are reported by the publication Steva.

In Germany, the details of the delivery of drones to Ukraine are not disclosed, but before the official statement, the German newspaper Bild wrote that these are strike drones that are controlled not by humans, but by artificial intelligence. According to the newspaper, they have four times the range of conventional kamikaze drones that the Ukrainian military currently uses.

“I am very happy that the delivery of these AI strike drones is starting right now. These weapons will allow the Ukrainian armed forces to strike high-priority Russian military targets, such as command posts or logistical facilities," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

He noted that high-tech drones can overcome electronic protection measures by Russian troops. Pistorius was personally convinced of their effectiveness during his visit to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

These Helsing drones have software that makes them largely invulnerable to interference.

According to Bild, in September the German software company Helsing signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for 4 000 of these drones — the project is financed by the German government.

These UAVs are also called miniTaurus. Taurus are German guided missiles with a range of up to 500 km and a warhead of 500 kg. They are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP-EG.

In February 2024, the German Bundestag voted to recommend providing long-range weapons to Ukraine, which can be considered a call to hand over the Taurus. However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has the last word — he is still against the transfer because he fears an escalation with Russia. Since then, his position has not changed.

German chancellor candidate from the "Greens" party Robert Habeck said that he would allow the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if he is elected head of the government.

But, according to Boris Pistorius, at the moment he "sees no reason to make another decision”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.