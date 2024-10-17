Leopard tanks, air defense systems and ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, according to the government website. The list is here:
- eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts;
- 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with spare parts and ammunition;
- shells for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks;
- four MRAP armored cars;
- one IRIS-T SLS short-range anti-aircraft missile system and its ammunition;
- one IRIS-T SLM medium-range anti-aircraft missile system and its ammunition;
- Sea Sparrow missiles;
- six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with spare parts;
- 15 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;
- 30 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;
- one BEAVER bridge paver with spare parts;
- two WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts;
- 3,000 RGW 90 anti-tank grenade launchers;
- 25 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber;
- 460 MK 556 assault rifles;
- 90 HLR 338 sniper rifles with ammunition;
- 30 CR 308 rifles;
- 3 000 SFP9 pistols.
Additionally, Berlin handed over 100 portable H-PEMBS demining systems, 90 mine detectors, one mine plow, two mobile antenna-mast systems, 57 laser rangefinders and 75 000 tourniquets to stop the bleeding.
In addition, Germany announced the delivery to Ukraine of AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder missiles, two TRML-4D air surveillance radar stations, 4 000 attack drones, 360 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones, another 42 000 40 mm ammunition, and winter clothing.
- Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.
