Leopard tanks, air defense systems and ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, according to the government website. The list is here:

  • eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts;
  • 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with spare parts and ammunition;
  • shells for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks;
  • four MRAP armored cars;
  • one IRIS-T SLS short-range anti-aircraft missile system and its ammunition;
  • one IRIS-T SLM medium-range anti-aircraft missile system and its ammunition;
  • Sea Sparrow missiles;
  • six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with spare parts;
  • 15 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;
  • 30 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;
  • one BEAVER bridge paver with spare parts;
  • two WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts;
  • 3,000 RGW 90 anti-tank grenade launchers;
  • 25 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber;
  • 460 MK 556 assault rifles;
  • 90 HLR 338 sniper rifles with ammunition;
  • 30 CR 308 rifles;
  • 3 000 SFP9 pistols.

Additionally, Berlin handed over 100 portable H-PEMBS demining systems, 90 mine detectors, one mine plow, two mobile antenna-mast systems, 57 laser rangefinders and 75 000 tourniquets to stop the bleeding.

In addition, Germany announced the delivery to Ukraine of AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder missiles, two TRML-4D air surveillance radar stations, 4 000 attack drones, 360 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones, another 42 000 40 mm ammunition, and winter clothing.

  • Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

