Leopard tanks, air defense systems and ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, according to the government website. The list is here:

eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts;

20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with spare parts and ammunition;

shells for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks;

four MRAP armored cars;

one IRIS-T SLS short-range anti-aircraft missile system and its ammunition;

one IRIS-T SLM medium-range anti-aircraft missile system and its ammunition;

Sea Sparrow missiles;

six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with spare parts;

15 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;

30 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

one BEAVER bridge paver with spare parts;

two WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts;

3,000 RGW 90 anti-tank grenade launchers;

25 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber;

460 MK 556 assault rifles;

90 HLR 338 sniper rifles with ammunition;

30 CR 308 rifles;

3 000 SFP9 pistols.

Additionally, Berlin handed over 100 portable H-PEMBS demining systems, 90 mine detectors, one mine plow, two mobile antenna-mast systems, 57 laser rangefinders and 75 000 tourniquets to stop the bleeding.

In addition, Germany announced the delivery to Ukraine of AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder missiles, two TRML-4D air surveillance radar stations, 4 000 attack drones, 360 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones, another 42 000 40 mm ammunition, and winter clothing.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.