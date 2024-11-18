The EU expanded sanctions against Iran due to its support of the Russian Federationʼs aggression against Ukraine

The EU Council expanded the scope of sanctions against Iran due to its support for Russiaʼs war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as armed groups and organizations in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

The restrictions target vessels and ports used to transfer Iranian-made drones, missiles and related technology and components.

Todayʼs decision imposes a ban on the export, transfer, supply or sale from the EU to Iran of components used in the development and production of missiles and UAVs.

The EU also banned operations at ports and gateways owned, operated or controlled by companies on the sanctions list or used to transfer Iranian drones or missiles to Russia. This applies to ports and gateways such as Amirabad and Anzali ports on the Caspian Sea.

In addition, the EU Council adopted restrictions against Iran Shipping Lines and its director Mohammad Reza Hiabani, as well as three Russian shipping companies (MG Flot, VTS Broker and Arapax). Their vessels are involved in transporting Iranian-made weapons and ammunition across the Caspian Sea.

The Council of the EU also included in the list three Russian shipping companies — MG Fleet, VTS Broker, and Arapax — whose vessels transport Iranian-made weapons and ammunition, including components of UAVs for use against Ukraine, across the Caspian Sea.

How Iran supplies Russia with weapons

Reports that Iran is transferring drones to Russia have been heard regularly since 2022. The media also wrote in 2023 that Iran provides the Russian Federation with shells and cartridges. Officially, Iran denies this. However, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre confirmed that, according to the US data, Russia received combat drones from Iran, including Mohajer-6 and Shahed.

In June 2023, it became known that Iran was providing Russia with materials for the construction of a factory for the production of drones in the Republic of Tatarstan — then the White House published a report on this and a satellite image.

In August 2024, Reuters wrote that Iran was going to hand over hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia. The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed the information about the transfer of missiles on September 10. Because of this,the USA and Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Iran. Britain, France and Germany also decided to cancel air connections with Iran.

