The EU imposed new sanctions against Iran for the supply of drones and missiles to Russia

The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on seven people and the same number of organizations involved in Iranʼs transfer of missiles and drones to Russia.

This is reported by the Council of the European Union.

The restrictions were imposed against those responsible for the development and transfer of drones, missiles and related technology to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine, as well as armed groups and organizations that undermine peace and security in the Middle East.

It concerns three Iranian airlines: Saha Airlines, Mahan Air and Iran Air and two procurement firms. They are responsible for the transfer and supply of weapons through transnational procurement networks. The sub-sanctioned list also includes two companies that produce fuel for launching rockets and projectiles.

Sanctions were also imposed against the Deputy Minister of Defense of Iran, Seyed Hamzeh Galandari, officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the central headquarters of the IRGC Khatam al-Anbiya and the IRGC Aerospace Forces, as well as the directors of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and the Aerospace Industries Organization.

All sanctioned people and organizations have had their assets frozen and banned from entering the European Union. Also, they cannot receive funds or other economic resources.

How Iran supplies Russia with weapons

Reports that Iran is transferring drones to Russia have been heard regularly since 2022. The media also wrote in 2023 that Iran provides the Russian Federation with shells and cartridges. Officially, Iran denies this. However, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre confirmed that, according to US data, Russia received combat drones from Iran, including Mohajer-6 and Shahed.

In June 2023, it became known that Iran was providing Russia with materials for the construction of a factory for the production of drones in the Republic of Tatarstan — then the White House published a report on this and a satellite image.

In August 2024, Reuters wrote that Iran was going to hand over hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia. Information about the transfer of missiles on September 10 was confirmed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Because of this, the USA and Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Iran. Britain, France and Germany also decided to cancel air connections with Iran.

