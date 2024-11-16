The Ministry of Defense has improved nutrition for military personnel undergoing rehabilitation

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has initiated changes in the system of support for servicemen during treatment and rehabilitation.

This was reported in the department.

Thanks to the resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, it was possible to improve the mechanism of providing improved food to servicemen in health care institutions of all forms of ownership.

The resolution allows providing Ukrainian defenders with food according to the standards of military medical institutions of the NATO countries, even in civilian hospitals.

"Every defender who risks their lives for our freedom deserves the best conditions for recovery. Not only do we provide our troops with the care they need, but we also work to ensure that each one of them feels supported and respected. This initiative is our response to their dedication and courage," said the Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk.

According to the new regulations, meals in civilian hospitals for servicemen will be based on a specially developed diet, which, in particular, determines the list of products, their quantity and weight, necessary for one serviceman per day, taking into account the specific needs of the body during recovery, the Ministry of Defense noted.

"The new norms provide full nutrition, which is necessary for a quick recovery of health. For example, they take into account the increased need for protein, vitamins and calories needed to treat injuries or illnesses. The cost of such food is calculated on the basis of a special catalog of products approved by the Ministry of Defense. This catalog contains current prices for products, and they are taken into account when determining the cost of food for one bed-day in medical facilities," explains Serhiy Melnyk.

According to him, this ensures that each soldier will receive the proper ration for a speedy recovery.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers also provides for a clear mechanism for compensating costs for civilian medical institutions, which will allow maintaining high standards of service.

The new financing mechanism provides for the conclusion of a standard contract that will ensure transparent compensation for the costs of improved nutrition. Therefore, civilian hospitals will receive adequate funding, and military personnel will receive high-quality treatment and rehabilitation, the Ministry of Defense noted.

