The Ministry of Defense is developing dry rations that will meet the religious, medical and ethical needs of the military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed about a change in the approach to the formation of dry rations for servicemen, taking into account their religious, medical and ethical needs.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Within the framework of the initiative, it is planned to significantly expand the range of dry rations by adding vegetable, kosher and halal sets.

The new dry rations will become available to military personnel from December 2024, when the process of development and approval of the assortment will be completed.

The procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense "State rear operator" together with the Ministry of Defense has already held consultations with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Islamic and Jewish communities, as well as public organizations "Every Animal" and “UAnimals”, which work in the field of animal rights protection, and market representatives.

Based on the results of the meeting, they agreed on further cooperation for the development of updated dry rations. In particular, the participants of the meeting will provide their findings, comments, recommendations and developed options for rations to the relevant department of the Ministry of Defense.