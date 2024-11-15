Zelensky: The war will end faster when Trump becomes the US president

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that "the war will end faster" when Donald Trump and his team are in the White House of the United States.
He stated this in an interview with Suspilne.
According to him, there was a constructive interaction between him and the US President-elect Trump: Ukraine was able to argue its position on the vision of peace.
"The basis on which we stand, he [Trump] heard. I havenʼt heard anything against our position," Zelensky said.
He was asked whether Trump demanded that Kyiv participate in negotiations with Russia, to which the Ukrainian leader replied:
"We are an independent country. And during this war, both our people and me personally, in negotiations with the USA, with Trump, with Biden, and with European leaders, we proved that the rhetoric of ʼsit and listenʼ does not work with us."
In an interview, Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that a just peace is important for Ukraine, which does not involve "the feeling that we lost the best because of the injustice that was imposed on you."
"The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of this team now in charge of the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important for them," the president summed up.
Trumpʼs policy towards Ukraine
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that the future president of the USA, the Republican Donald Trump, has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1 287 kilometers of demilitarized zone.
Trumpʼs team says he has not yet decided on a plan to end the war in Ukraine, although his advisers have already suggested different scenarios. Currently, Trump does not know how to bring President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin to the negotiating table.
WSJ writes that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are about freezing the war and forcing Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO.
Trump chose James David Vance as his vice president. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire. Other members of the new Trump administration have also previously criticized aid to Ukraine and talked about territorial concessions.
