Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs 24-hour house arrest was extended

MP Mykola Tyshchenko has had his preventive measure extended — he will remain under 24-hour house arrest until December 23.

This became known from the broadcast of the court session.

Tyshchenkoʼs case

On June 20, 2024, a video of a fight in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from MP Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs entourage beat and twisted military serviceman Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Pavlov argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Pavlov and his friends asked Tyshchenko what kind of armed people without identification marks were walking with the MP.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, "police representatives were attacked." He published a video in which a policeman, surrounded by his men, talks to Pavlov and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that "a friend of one of the organizers of fraudulent bot farms" hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to run away.

Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown persons in camouflage beat the 33-year-old man and detained him illegally. Two criminal proceedings were opened there — for intentional minor bodily injury and illegal deprivation of liberty.

Later, it turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the capital police. He was released.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty of a person based on a previous group conspiracy. Another person involved in the clash was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it is, but it is probably one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, the police detained one of Pavlovʼs attackers.

