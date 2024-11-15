The court remanded the expositor of the Ministry of Defense, suspected of reducing Hrynkevychʼs fine by UAH 93.5 million, into custody

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure against the former director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He will be detained.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The exhibitor will be able to get out on bail of 50 million hryvnias. According to Babelʼs sources in the law enforcement agencies, his name is Maksym Hrytsenko. He held the position of temporary acting director of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In November of this year, the tour guide was informed of the suspicion of abuse of position. The investigation believes that the suspect wrote off almost 94 million hryvnias in penalties to a Lviv businessman who delayed the delivery of goods for the Ministry of Defense under contracts. Judging by the details of the case, we are talking about businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

It is claimed that the suspect concluded contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies for over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies had to supply the defense department with military clothing within a certain period. But at that time, the enterprises technically could not fulfill the order on time.

Then the businessmen turned to the former director of the Ministry of Defense — they wanted to recalculate the fine and make it as small as possible. He concluded additional agreements by which he extended the terms of delivery of goods. Thus, fines for overdue contracts decreased from almost 98 million hryvnias to 4.5 million hryvnias.

The case of the Hrynkevychs

In 2023, SBI began an investigation into the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces. The companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses.

At the end of December 2023, the businessman tried to give a $500 000 bribe to an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevichʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.

Hrynkevychʼs son, Roman, is also involved in the case of procurement of clothing for the army. He tried to leave the country and was detained on January 22, 2024 in Odesa. Three more people involved in the procurement case were also detained — they, like Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych, are currently in custody.

In April 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv seized the Czech real estate of Roman Hrynkevych — the house and the land under it in Prague.

