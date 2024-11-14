Europe is asking the US to give Ukraine more weapons and impose new sanctions on the Russian Federation before Trumpʼs inauguration

European leaders and senior officials are appealing to the Administration of US President Joe Biden for Washington to give Ukraine more weapons and impose additional sanctions on Russia before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken came to Brussels the other day to assure NATO and EU allies that the US will step up aid to Ukraine before Trump comes to power.

It was about money, ammunition and weapons, which are mainly included in the $61 billion military aid package passed by the US Congress in April. According to Blinken, "every dollar we have at our disposal" will be used quickly. However, the delivery of some weapons is likely to take many months, and pending deliveries could be halted by Trumpʼs White House team after he officially takes office.

Currently, the US is working on new sanctions against the Russian oil fleet and North Korea, which is helping the Russian Federation in the war with shells and soldiers.

Several EU leaders also insisted that the US allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike military facilities on Russian territory. So far, Joe Biden has resisted the proposal because he believes it will have limited impact on the battlefield and is not worth the risk of escalation.

Europeans are intensifying efforts to protect their interests, especially when it comes to the war in Ukraine, before Trump becomes the president of the United States, because he has repeatedly repeated that he wants to bring Ukraine and the Russian Federation to the negotiating table.

Trumpʼs policy towards Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal wrote that the future president of the USA, the Republican Donald Trump, has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1,287 kilometers of demilitarized zone.

Trumpʼs team says he has not yet decided on a plan to end the war in Ukraine, although his advisers have already suggested different scenarios. Currently, Trump does not know how to bring President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Putin to the negotiating table.

WSJ writes that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are about freezing the war and forcing Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO.

Trump chose James David Vance as his vice president. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire. Other members of the new Trump administration have also previously criticized aid to Ukraine and talked about territorial concessions.

