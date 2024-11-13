Fox News: Trump will “soon” appoint a representative to lead negotiations on ending the war with Russia

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to soon appoint a representative from Ukraine to lead negotiations on ending the war with Russia.

This was reported by Fox News Digital with reference to sources.

"Youʼre going to see a very high-ranking special envoy, somebody with a lot of credibility, who will be tasked with finding a solution, getting to a peaceful settlement," one source told Fox News Digital.

The publication writes that, probably, a person in this position will not receive a salary, as was the case with Kurt Volker, who worked as a special representative at the Ukrainian negotiations in 2017-2019.

Trumpʼs policy towards Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that the future president of the USA, the Republican Donald Trump, has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years.

According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1 287 kilometers of demilitarized zone.

Trumpʼs team says he has not yet decided on a plan to end the war in Ukraine, although his advisers have already suggested different scenarios. Currently, Trump does not know how to bring President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin to the negotiating table.

WSJ writes that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are about freezing the war and forcing Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO.

Trump chose James David Vance as his vice president. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Other members of the new Trump administration have also previously criticized aid to Ukraine and talked about territorial concessions.

Previously, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, membership in NATO is currently better than any weapon, including nuclear weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Donald Trump on September 27 and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.