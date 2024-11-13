The suspect in Farionʼs murder was remanded in custody

The Halytskyi Court of the city of Lviv held another court hearing on the extension of the preventive measure for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. He will be held without bail until January 12.

Correspondents of Suspilne reported this from the courtroom.

"There is a risk that if the preventive measure is changed, the suspect may hide from the pre-trial investigation bodies and the court," the prosecutor said.

He noted that the suspicion of Zinchenko is considered well-founded, because the investigation already has new evidence.

In particular, it refers to the conclusion of the portrait examination: the person depicted in the photo from the scene wearing panama, glasses and a red T-shirt, who, according to the testimony of witnesses and conducted investigative experiments, shot Farion, is the same person depicted on the experimental samples. These are video recordings from court hearings regarding Zinchenko. Experts have established that Vyacheslav Zinchenko and the person depicted in the photo are one and the same person.

Odorological examination also confirmed that the odor trail from the bench belongs to Zinchenko with a probability of 96.6%.

The suspect Zinchenko himself does not admit his guilt.

And his lawyer Ihor Sulima emphasized that the risks cited by the prosecutor have no basis.

Earlier, on September 19, the court extended the term of the pretrial investigation in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion until January 26, 2025. This was explained by the complexity of the examinations and the fact that some of them will be performed in October and November 2024. Zinchenkoʼs lawyers consider it a delay in the investigation.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 19, 2024, a former MP of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion was shot in Lviv. The same day she died in the hospital.

On July 25, the suspect was detained in Dnipro. He turned out to be 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko. On July 26, he was sent under arrest without the right to bail.

