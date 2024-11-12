FT: Donald Trump Jr. will not join his fatherʼs new administration

Donald Trump Jr. will join venture capital firm 1789 Capital instead of joining his fatherʼs new team, the US president-elect.

This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to sources.

Trumpʼs eldest son had a decisive role in his fatherʼs election campaign: he supported the candidacy of James David Vance for the position of vice president, established ties with Robert Kennedy, Jr.

In addition, Donald interested the newly elected president in cryptocurrency, because the Republican once ridiculed it. Together with his brothers Eric and Barron, Trump Jr. is actively involved in the cryptocurrency business World Liberty Financial.

Now, instead of a full-time job in the new US White House, Donald Trump Jr. will work for 1789 Capital, which is targeting the so-called parallel economy, including alternative media. 1789 Capital says it is focused on deglobalization and "technologies that are disrupting industries burdened by excessive bureaucracy." The venture capital firmʼs co-founder and president is investment banker Omid Malik, who has made political donations, including to the Trump campaign.

In the USA, on November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held — the candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump won. He already has 312 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes. This means that Trump actually won, but the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

Trump is now actively selecting people for positions in his new administration. The representative of the USA at the UN will be Elise Stefanik from the Republican Party, and Susie Wiles will be the chief of staff of the White House. Also, Trump can appoint Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, and Marco Rubio as his secretary of state.

