More than 55 billion hryvnias have been earmarked for the production of weapons in the state budget for 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on the state budget for 2025 for the second reading on November 8. More than 55 billion hryvnias from the state budget were invested in the production of weapons.

This was reported by the Ministry of Strategy and Industry with reference to the draft law on the state budget.

From the allocated funds, 54.55 billion hryvnias will be directed to the implementation of state target programs for the reform and development of the defense-industrial complex, as well as the development, development and implementation of new technologies and the expansion of existing production capacities. Of them, 7.6 billion is in the general fund, the rest is a special fund.

In 2024, a little over 51 billion hryvnias were allocated for this category of expenses.

Another 500 million hryvnias have been allocated to the state budget for 2025 for the Program of Financial Support for Defense Enterprises.

This is a preferential lending program for manufacturers of the defense-industrial complex. It gives access to loans on preferential terms to state and private military and industrial enterprises.

For this, the enterprise must be critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population.

The interest rate for manufacturers is 5%, and the remaining interest will be paid from the state budget. For 2024, 263.4 million hryvnias were allocated for this.

State budget for 2025

On October 31, MPs adopted the draft law on the state budget for the next year in the first reading. According to the project, the minimum wage next year will be, as before, 8 thousand hryvnias. The average dollar exchange rate was set at 45 hryvnias. It is expected that the average salary will increase to 24,389 hryvnias, and unemployment will decrease to 17.7%. The projected inflation rate is 9.5%. GDP growth by 2.7% is also expected.

The main priority remained unchanged — defense, defense capability and security of Ukraine. They want to allocate 2 trillion 225 billion hryvnias for these needs.

"All the funds of Ukrainian taxpayers will go exclusively to support the Security and Defense Forces, to manufacture and purchase new weapons, drones and equipment," the Prime Minister said.

The social sphere, education and medicine remained among the priorities of the budget.

By the second reading, budget expenditures were increased by 50 billion hryvnias. In particular, it is proposed to allocate an additional 24 billion hryvnias for education — 12 billion hryvnias for extra payments to teachers and another 12 billion hryvnias for investment projects in the educational sphere.

They want to allocate another 6.3 billion hryvnias to medicine, and an additional 5 billion to support veterans.

The road fund will not be financed in 2025, but 12.6 billion hryvnias will be allocated for the repair of areas important for the defense and functioning of the economy of Ukraine. They will also fully finance the "eRecovery" program.

"This budget project responds to the main challenges facing our state. This is our guarantee that Ukraine will have the necessary resources to endure, win and become even stronger," Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

Weapons production in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky declared on November 9 that Ukraine has already produced more than 100 missiles.

In August, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine successfully tested a ballistic missile of its own production for the first time. The president did not reveal any details about the type of missile or its test.

On August 24, according to Zelensky, Ukraine first used the domestic “Palyanytsia” drone missile. The president stated that the enemy was hit, without specifying where exactly the weapon was used.

In October, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed that Ukraine had started issuing grants for the production of rockets.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.