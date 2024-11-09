Zelensky: Ukraine has already produced more than 100 missiles

Ukraine has already produced more than 100 missiles.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about in his evening address.

"There are no details here, but I want to thank everyone who is involved in this production of ours, who organizes the relevant processes. And we will increase this direction," the president said.

According to him, currently more than 800 companies are working on the production of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And these are not just individual investments of partners, but system models for investing.

For example, we are talking about Denmark, which invests and attracts investments in production. With France, Ukraine has agreements on a slightly different model — with the involvement of technologies and the construction of relevant factories.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has preliminary agreements with our other partners on the localization of weapons production in Ukraine.

In August, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had successfully tested a ballistic missile of its own production for the first time. The president did not reveal any details about what kind of missile it is or about its tests.

On August 24, according to Zelensky, Ukraine first used the domestic Palyanytsia drone missile. The president stated that the enemy was hit, without specifying where exactly the weapon was used.

In October, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Ukraine had started issuing grants for the production of missiles.

