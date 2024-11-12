The first volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion in Poland signed contracts with the Armed Forces

The first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The contract signing procedure took place in the recruiting center deployed at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

According to the procedure, the head of the recruiting center asked each of the volunteers in turn to sign the contract, which they had read in advance.

"Welcome to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said the head of the recruiting center after signing the contract with each of the volunteers.

A representative of the recruiting center Petro Harkusha noted at a media briefing, as of today, more than 600 people have applied to join the Ukrainian Legion.

What is the Ukrainian Legion in Poland

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland is stipulated in the security agreement with Ukraine, which was concluded on July 8, 2024. This new voluntary military formation will recruit Ukrainians living in Poland and the EU. Foreigners can also be admitted to it.

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov called on Ukrainians abroad to join the legion. He noted that the volunteers will receive modern training from allies from Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries, and will also be equipped with modern weapons.

In July, Radoslav Sikorskyi informed that several thousand people had applied for the Ukrainian Legion, which is being formed on Polish territory.

