Several thousand people have already applied to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslav Sikorskyi, said that several thousand people applied for the Ukrainian Legion, which is being formed on Polish territory.

He spoke about this at the NATO Public Forum in Washington, where the NATO summit is taking place, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"In Poland, we are starting to train the first Ukrainian brigade consisting of volunteers. We have up to a million Ukrainians of both sexes, and several thousand of them have already registered to participate in this prize. And what is interesting, many of them really want to serve and serve their compatriots," said Sikorskyi.

According to him, Poland will train and equip the volunteers, and then they will be "provided to Ukraine as a unit with the right to return to Poland as part of rotation."