The prosecutorʼs office began investigating the alleged shooting of two prisoners of war in the Kursk region

The prosecutorʼs office began an investigation into the alleged shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On November 11, a video of the alleged shooting by Russian troops of two unarmed Ukrainian servicemen in the Kursk region was published on social networks.

Deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already sent letters to the UN and the Red Cross.

Law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings for the murder of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians. And 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

