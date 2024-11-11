The Russians shot at least two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region

Russian troops allegedly shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, noting that such information is already spreading on the Internet.

Lubinets has already sent letters to the UN and the Red Cross. He reminded that this is a war crime that violates the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

Law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings for the murder of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians. And 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.