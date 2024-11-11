The leaders of France and Great Britain want to convince Biden to allow Ukraine to hit the Russian Federation with long-range missiles

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer want to convince the US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow long-range missiles deep into Russia.

The Telegraph writes about this, citing its own anonymous sources.

It is also about the fact that the leaders of France and Great Britain allegedly want to prevent the attempts of the newly elected US President Donald Trump to reduce military aid to Ukraine. After all, if Ukraine already receives permission to shoot Storm Shadows deep into Russia, then it will be more difficult for Trump to cancel this decision, writes the Telegraph.

"Weʼre very keen to make sure we can make the most of the time between now and January 20 [when Mr Trump becomes the US president] and not just put things off until the next administration," a British government source told the paper.

In addition to helping Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer plan to discuss the implications of Trumpʼs future presidency for the Middle East and the possibility of a trade war with Europe.

The meeting of the leaders of France and Great Britain will take place in Paris. Keir Starmer will become the first British leader since Winston Churchill in 1944 to attend an Armistice Day ceremony in the city.

Meanwhile, the Telegraphʼs sources in the White House claim that Joe Biden will "turn on the taps" for Ukraine, handing over more financial aid to Kyiv in the weeks before he leaves the White House. On November 7, Politico wrote that the Biden administration plans to urgently send the last more than $6 billion left for security aid to Ukraine before the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Ban on attacks of Ukraine deep into Russia by US and British weapons

Ukraine has long been asking its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

However, none of these countries gave Ukraine permission to use their weapons for attacks deep into the Russian Federation. The US fears a possible escalation against the background of this decision. They also believe that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes will have no strategic significance in the war, because Russia has moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and made them inaccessible for strikes.

In September, The Guardian wrote that Great Britain had already decided to allow Ukraine to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia.

But the Telegraph writes that the United States stands in the way of this permission, because the missiles contain American-made spare parts.

The publication adds that currently Ukraine can allegedly fire long-range missiles at the territory of the Russian Federation only under limited circumstances, for example to hit troops near the border.

