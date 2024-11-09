North Korea jams GPS for two days in a row. As a result, civilian ships and aircraft were damaged

North Korea launched GPS jamming attacks for the second day in a row, damaging several ships and dozens of civilian aircraft.

This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap with reference to the South Korean military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had carried out attacks in the areas of Haeju and Kaesong, and warned ships and civilian aircraft. Military operations and equipment were not affected.

"North Korea must immediately stop its GPS provocation," the committee said, warning that the DPRK would be held accountable for its actions.

The latest GPS threat from the North comes three days after the Southʼs military detected similar attacks on Tuesday, November 5.

At the same time, a representative of the Committee said that the new GPS incidents involved a weaker signal compared to the numerous attacks that North Korea carried out near the northwestern border areas between May 29 and June 2.

In June, South Korea appealed to the three relevant agencies regarding repeated GPS jamming in North Korea to take appropriate measures against these provocations.

These are the International Telecommunication Union, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime Organization, which include the DPRK.

In response to the inquiry, the International Civil Aviation Organization issued a resolution that "expressed serious concern" about GPS jamming, pointing directly to North Korea for the first time.

What is happening between North Korea and South Korea

Since 1910, the entire Korean peninsula had been part of the Japanese Empire, but in 1945, the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and Japan surrendered, ending the World War II. The Korean peninsula was divided into two parts: American troops occupied the southern part, and Soviet troops occupied the northern part. In 1945, the southern part announced the establishment of the Republic of Korea. In 1948, the communist Democratic Peopleʼs Republic of Korea appeared in the northern part.

The leader of the newly formed North Korea was Kim Il Sung, who, hoping to unite the Koreas, built up an army and started the Korean War in 1950. Already in July 1953, the USA and the DPRK signed an armistice, but since then the formal end of the war has not yet been announced. North Korea wants the US to withdraw troops from South Korea and lift sanctions, while the US wants North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons.

In mid-October 2024, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Yojong said that South Korea would face a "terrible disaster" if South Korean drones flew over Pyongyang again. After that, the DPRK put the artillery on the border with South Korea on alert.

On October 15, North Korea blew up roads connecting it with South Korea. And the very next day, the country announced that 1.4 million North Koreans are ready for a "holy war".

