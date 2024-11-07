Great Britain for the first time imposed sanctions against Russian mercenaries in Africa

The United Kingdom is imposing new sanctions against Russiaʼs military-industrial complex and Kremlin mercenaries in African countries. This is Londonʼs biggest sanctions package since May 2023, it consists of 56 points.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

The sanctions were announced on the eve of the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest. They are targeting, in particular, companies from China, Turkey and Central Asia that manufacture and supply machine tools, electronics and drone components to Moscow. The measures are expected to complicate logistics and limit Moscowʼs resources for waging war.

The sanctions package also targets private groups of Russian mercenaries, including the militants of the "African Corps" and 11 more people connected to Kremlin proxies. Great Britain is the first G7 country to impose sanctions on Russian mercenaries in Africa.

"They threatened peace and security in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, and massively violated human rights across the continent. [Russia] is trying to use the countriesʼ fragile security situation and natural resources for its own benefit and to expand its sphere of influence," the agency said in a statement.

In addition, the GRU agent involved in the poisoning of the Skripals with "Novachok" in Salisbury was added to the sanctions list.

London introduced previous restrictions against Moscow at the end of October 2024. At that time, it was about sanctions against three Russian news agencies and three of their heads for attempts to "undermine and destabilize Ukraine and its democracy."

That same month, the United Kingdom imposed its largest ever package of sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet of oil tankers. 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas tankers were restricted.

The United States joined the measures. Sanction lists have added 400 people and companies accused of supplying the Russian Federation with advanced technologies that it uses in the war against Ukraine.

