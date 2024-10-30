The USA imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation. Putinʼs niece and deputy ministers of defense were restricted

The USA has imposed sanctions on nearly 400 people and companies accused of supplying Russia with advanced technology it is using in its war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Among them, as reported by the US Treasury, are people and companies that evade sanctions and supply Russia with technology and equipment that it uses in the war against Ukraine. The list includes, in particular, companies and people located in India, China, Switzerland, Thailand and Turkey.

The US Treasury Department has identified more than 120 people and entities involved in illicit Russian procurement and the intermediaries who support it. It was these financial facilitators who helped circumvent sanctions against the Russian Federation.

It also refers to 150 Russian companies of the Russian military and defense complex, including those that purchase or manufacture military products or key components, precursors and equipment that allow Russia to create or maintain the weapons it uses against Ukraine.

Sanctions were also imposed on Russian Deputy Defense Ministers Pavel Fradkov, Andriy Buliga, Oleksandr Fomin and Viktor Goremykin. Sanctions were also introduced against Anna Tsivilova, who is Putinʼs niece.

