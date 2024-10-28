Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia for “destabilizing Ukrainian democracy”

Great Britain imposed new sanctions against three Russian news agencies and three of their heads for trying to "undermine and destabilize Ukraine and its democracy."

This is stated on the website of the British government.

The Social Project Agency (SDA), which is directly financed by the Russian authorities, was sanctioned. Together with the partner company Structura, they tried to carry out a series of operations to undermine Ukrainian democracy and weaken international support.

This year, the SDA also tried to incite protests in six European countries. However, despite the constant financing of disinformation campaigns, there is limited interaction with Russian bots and sites. Because of this, SDA wanted to buy views on social networks.

In addition, these firms and their managers are responsible for a huge online Doppelganger network that fills social media with fake posts, forged documents and deepfakes. This is how they want to hide the truth about Russiaʼs illegal invasion of Ukraine and divert attention from the real essence of the war.

In October 2024, Britain introduced its largest package of sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet of oil tankers. 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas tankers were restricted.

