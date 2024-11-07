Trumpʼs advisers propose to provide weapons to Ukraine, but without NATO membership for 20 years

The future president of the USA , the Republican Donald Trump, has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years.

This is reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) with reference to Trumpʼs advisers.

According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree to a 1,200-kilometer demilitarized zone. Who will guard this territory remains unclear.

However, according to one of Trumpʼs advisers, the peacekeeping forces will not involve American troops and those international organizations that the United States finances, such as the United Nations.

" We are not sending American men and women to maintain peace in Ukraine. And we will not pay for it. Let the Poles, the Germans, the British and the French do it, " said one of Trumpʼs team members.

Trumpʼs team says he has not yet decided on a plan to end the war in Ukraine, although his advisers have already suggested different scenarios. At the moment, Trump does not know how to bring President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin to the negotiating table.

As during Trumpʼs first term, different factions will compete for influence on Republican foreign policy, writes the WSJ.

Trumpʼs "traditionalist" ally, the former US Secretary of State, who may now become the Secretary of Defense, Mike Pompeo will allegedly advocate a plan that will not give Russia a "big victory"

At the same time, Richard Grenell, a candidate for the position of head of the State Department or national security adviser, can encourage Trump to quickly end the war in Ukraine, even at the expense of territorial concessions in favor of the Russian Federation.

WSJ writes that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are about freezing the war and forcing Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO.

Previously, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, membership in NATO is currently better than any weapon, including nuclear weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Donald Trump on September 27 and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

