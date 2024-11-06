Some Ukrainian higher education institutions prohibit employees from using Telegram

A number of Ukrainian universities have restricted the use of the Telegram messenger for employees. In particular, teachers cannot discuss the educational process on the platform, and sometimes even just open the application at work.

This is stated in the statements of universities.

From November 11, the use of Telegram for official purposes will be prohibited at the Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko. The relevant order was signed by the rector of the university. The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) notes that Wi-Fi in the institutionʼs dormitories no longer supports messenger.

Installing Telegram or using its web version on your devices for official purposes was banned by the National Aviation University at the end of October. And the employees of the Metropolitan University named after Borys Hrynchenko cannot install the application on smartphones and computers, communicate with students through it, and transfer data about the university. In addition, the university bot will be removed from Telegram.

The National University of Lviv named after Ivan Franko resorted to restrictions as well, Deputy Dean of the Law Faculty of the higher education institution Vitaliy Chornenkyi reported. From November 1, teachers and other staff are obliged to abandon Telegram and replace it with other messengers or social networks.

According to IMI, the Chernivtsi National University named after Yuriy Fedkovych received a letter from the Ministry of Education and Science about the immediate restriction of the use of Telegram as early as October 2024. After that, the university issued the corresponding order, says vice-rector for scientific and pedagogical work and digital transformation Andriy Verstyak.

The deputy dean of the faculty of applied sciences of the Ukrainian catholic university Oleksiy Molchanovskyi said in a comment to DOU that employees are banned from using Telegram to communicate with applicants, students, graduates and colleagues.

At the same time, representatives of the Sumy State University claim that no restrictions on the use of the messenger were introduced. But some internal processes are already transferred to WhatsApp.

Telegram ban in Ukraine

On September 20, 2024, civil servants and military personnel were prohibited from using Telegram on duty. Now the messenger cannot be used in state bodies, military formations and critical infrastructure facilities.

After this decision, it was soon announced that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would limit the use of Telegram for its employees.

A representative of the State Government of Ukraine Andriy Yusov spoke about the fact that the Telegram messenger contains a number of threats to the security of Ukraine. At that time, he said that Ukraine is building communication with the administrations of all platforms, in particular with Telegram, in order to work according to the rules.

Only 9% of surveyed citizens of Ukraine support the complete blocking of the messenger, another 54% believe that it should be partially limited, for example, by blocking some channels.

