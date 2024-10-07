The Verkhovna Rada restricted the use of Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) will limit the use of Telegram for its employees.

This was reported by the head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

These are the following innovations and restrictions:

Now you need to cancel synchronization of contacts; instead, two-factor authentication has become mandatory. It is also necessary to block access to the computer if it is left unattended — this is necessary so that outsiders cannot gain access to the account.

It is not possible to transfer work data and communicate about them in the messenger via Telegram.

It was forbidden to install Telegram on work computers or personal devices used for official purposes.

The work of the messenger will be blocked through technical and software means. Cases of unauthorized attempts to connect to the service will be recorded.

What preceded

Civil servants and military personnel were banned from using Telegram on duty on September 20. Now the messenger cannot be used in state bodies, military formations and critical infrastructure facilities.

A representative of GUR Andriy Yusov spoke about the fact that the Telegram messenger contains a number of threats to the security of Ukraine. At that time, he said that Ukraine is building communication with the administrations of all platforms, in particular with Telegram, in order to work according to the rules.

Only 9% of surveyed citizens of Ukraine support the complete blocking of the messenger, another 54% believe that it should be partially limited (for example, by blocking some channels).

