The Kyiv National University will ban the use of Telegram for work

From November 11, the Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko will ban the use of the Telegram messenger for official purposes. The relevant order was signed by the rector of the university.

This was reported by the Institute of Mass Information (IMI), which was confirmed by the universityʼs communications center.

Wi-Fi no longer supports Telegram in the dormitories of the Taras Shevchenko University, IMI writes, noting that this information was confirmed to them on the universityʼs Facebook page.

The fact that the university plans to abandon the use of the platform is evidenced by a post in the Telegram channel of KNU named after Taras Shevchenko, where administrators ask users which other platform they will choose in the future.

Telegram ban in Ukraine

Civil servants and military personnel were banned from using Telegram on duty on September 20. Now the messenger cannot be used in state bodies, military formations and critical infrastructure facilities.

After this decision, it was soon announced that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would limit the use of Telegram for its employees.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the State Government of Ukraine, spoke about the fact that the Telegram messenger contains a number of threats to the security of Ukraine. At that time, he said that Ukraine is building communication with the administrations of all platforms, in particular with Telegram, in order to work according to the rules.

Only 9% of surveyed citizens of Ukraine support the complete blocking of the messenger, another 54% believe that it should be partially limited, for example, by blocking some channels.

