Russia lost almost 8 000 soldiers during the Kursk operation

Russia lost almost 7 905 soldiers during the Kursk operation, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
Total losses of Russia in the Kursk region — 20 842 soldiers killed and wounded. Another 717 Russians were captured by the Armed Forces.
During the same period, Ukraine destroyed 1 101 units of Russian equipment, including 54 tanks, 276 armored fighting vehicles, 107 guns and mortars, 5 rocket launchers and 659 vehicles.
Now the Russians have concentrated almost 45 000 troops in this direction. There are not enough of their own soldiers, so they bring in troops from the DPRK, Syrskyi said.
The Kursk operation
For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.
Ukraine officially confirmed the operation only on August 12. Over 1 000 km² and 100 settlements in this region were under the control of Ukraine.
For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. On August 15, Ukraine created the first military command post there.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.