Ukraine does not have ambassadors in almost 30 countries of the world

Currently, 64 foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine are headed by ambassadors. Ambassador positions are currently vacant in almost 30 countries.

Babel was informed about this by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in response to a request.

In particular, there are currently no ambassadors of Ukraine in the following countries: Algeria, Angola, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Ghana, Greece, Georgia, Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Malaysia, Mozambique, Moldova, Norway, Oman, Rwanda, Thailand, Tanzania, Turkey, Hungary, Philippines.

Ambassadors have not yet been appointed in some of these countries, as the embassies themselves opened recently: in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — on April 10, in Ivory Coast — on April 11, Mozambique — on April 15.

And the ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova has not been there since March of this year, when Mark Shevchenko was released. This position was supposed to be held by the ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, but as of November 4, there is no decree on his appointment.

