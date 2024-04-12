Ukraine opened an embassy in the African Côte dʼIvoire

On April 11, the Ukrainian embassy officially opened in Côte dʼIvoire (the Ivory Coast) in West Africa.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The embassy operates in the city of Abidjan. It was opened during the visit of the representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh, as part of a tour of African countries.

"The opening of the embassy of Ukraine in the Ivory Coast — a country that is rightly considered one of the leaders in the West African region, is explained, first of all, by our desire to intensify comprehensive cooperation with Ivorian partners," said Subkh.

The delegations of Ukraine and Côte dʼIvoire discussed an action plan for the development of inter-sectoral dialogue — this will be facilitated by the opening of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

Subh also held a separate meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad Ouattara Wotabuna, during which he delivered a personal message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

The deputy head of the Ivorian Foreign Ministry assured that Ukraineʼs support for Russian aggression is "firm and unwavering."