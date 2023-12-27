The embassy of Ukraine opened in Ghana. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to open ten new embassies in Africa

The Ukrainian embassy has opened in the capital of Ghana, Accra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.
Until the appointment of the ambassador, the Ukrainian embassy in Ghana will function at the level of temporary chargé dʼaffaires. The entire range of functions will work — development of political contacts, strengthening of economic ties, as well as consular services for Ukrainians and Ghanaians.
"This is part of our strategy for developing relations with African countries, the Ukrainian-African renaissance, and countering Russian influence in the world. The expansion of the diplomatic presence also opens up new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.
The next countries in which the Ukrainian flag will be raised over the new Ukrainian embassies will be Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana. In total, Ukraine plans to open ten embassies in Africa.
- In March 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, against the backdrop of a personnel shortage , announced open vacancies for ambassador positions for the first time. There were vacancies for ambassadors to 21 countries, mostly in Africa.
- 1,038 people submitted their applications at that time. Among them are 75 current and former diplomats, 126 scientists and teachers, 387 entrepreneurs and representatives of business circles, 56 civil servants and employees of state enterprises, 77 candidates from the security and defense sector, 38 representatives of civil society, 44 lawyers, as well as many others: students, media workers, local deputies, doctors, etc.