The embassy of Ukraine opened in Ghana. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to open ten new embassies in Africa

The Ukrainian embassy has opened in the capital of Ghana, Accra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

Until the appointment of the ambassador, the Ukrainian embassy in Ghana will function at the level of temporary chargé dʼaffaires. The entire range of functions will work — development of political contacts, strengthening of economic ties, as well as consular services for Ukrainians and Ghanaians.

Embassy of Ukraine in Ghana (West Africa).

"This is part of our strategy for developing relations with African countries, the Ukrainian-African renaissance, and countering Russian influence in the world. The expansion of the diplomatic presence also opens up new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

The next countries in which the Ukrainian flag will be raised over the new Ukrainian embassies will be Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana. In total, Ukraine plans to open ten embassies in Africa.