”We have almost 30 strong candidates.” Minister Kuleba summed up the first results of open vacancies for ambassadors

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba summed up the first results of open vacancies for the positions of ambassadors. He said that almost 30 strong candidates have already been selected.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

"I was especially impressed by the resumes of Ukrainians who work in management positions in well-known Western companies, but are ready to go as ambassadors of Ukraine to Africa. There is even a foreign citizen of Ukrainian origin. Ukrainians from Ukraine mainly want to work in Europe," said Kuleba.

According to him, a total of 1,038 people submitted their applications. Among them are 75 current and former diplomats, 126 scientists and teachers, 387 entrepreneurs and representatives of business circles, 56 civil servants and employees of state enterprises, 77 candidates from the security and defense sector, 38 representatives of civil society, 44 lawyers, as well as many others: students, media workers, local deputies, doctors, etc.

Kuleba said that there were people who applied "for a joke" — grossly overestimating their strength. There were also those who did not reach the post of ambassador, but could very well work in diplomatic positions. They will be invited to take part in competitions for various vacant positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions.

"We have found almost thirty very strong candidates for the positions of ambassadors. Now they are already passing tests and receiving invitations for interviews from the HR service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Those who pass this stage will undergo a security check and an interview with me. After that, I will form the final list of candidates and offer the president to consider these candidates," the minister explained.