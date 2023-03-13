For the first time in history, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced competitions for the positions of ambassadors. Anyone can apply

For the first time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking for candidates for the positions of ambassadors against the backdrop of a personnel shortage.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on March 13.

He noted that there is a staff shortage in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the pace of "diplomatic expansion" is increasing, particularly in Africa. Therefore, more than two dozen countries are still without ambassadors. The only way to speed up these processes is to make "non-standard decisions".

Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs creates an open mechanism that allows both diplomats from within the system and people from outside to propose their candidacy for the position of ambassador. There is already a corresponding page on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which lists vacancies in 21 countries of Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and Southeast Asia. The best candidates will be contacted by the HR service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Every candidate who sees potential will undergo security, reputation, communication, and other checks.

The special focus now on African countries. Submitting to these countries automatically increases your chances. In addition, given equal professional performance, women will be preferred — "simply because diplomacy has been unfair to womenʼs career advancement for decades."

"For the first time in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy, I am opening the door so that everyone has equal opportunities to try to become a strong manager, which our country needs so much in the world right now," Kuleba emphasized.