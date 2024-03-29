President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova Mark Shevchenko.

This is stated in the corresponding decree of the head of state.

Marko Shevchenko.

Marko Shevchenko was born on August 10, 1969 in Kyiv. In 1992, he graduated from Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, Department of History. Shevchenko has been the ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova since 2020. In 2015, he was the temporary chargé dʼaffaires of Ukraine in Canada, in 2016-2019 he worked as the deputy director of the Department for countering threats from the Russian Federation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.