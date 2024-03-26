Zelensky replaced the secretary of the National Security Council and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 186/2024 on the dismissal of Oleksiy Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

Oleksiy Danilov was the 13th secretary of NSDC, he was appointed to this position on October 3, 2019. Before that, he worked as the mayor of Luhansk, headed the Luhansk Regional State Administration, was the deputy chairman of the Party of Free Democrats and a member of the "Motherland" political party, from which he was elected a MP of the 5th convocation. From July to October 2019, he was the deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

By subsequent decree No. 187/2024, the president dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko previously worked as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, the deputy secretary of the National Security Council, and held other positions.

At the same time, Zelensky appointed Lytvynenko to the position of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine by decree No. 188/2024.

The President appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine by Decree No. 189/2024.

In 2019, Oleh Ivashchenko was the lieutenant general of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In 2021, he held the position of first deputy chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (known as GUR).