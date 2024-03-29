The President approved the appointment of Danilov as ambassador to Moldova

The President approved the appointment of former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov to the post of ambassador to Moldova.

He said this in an evening address on March 29.

"I approved Danilovʼs candidacy as the ambassador of our country to the Republic of Moldova. He told me exactly about this vision of his future work for Ukraine," explained Volodymyr Zelenskyi and emphasized that Moldova is an extremely important state for Ukraine in terms of security challenges and bilateral interaction.

Earlier on Friday, the president signed a decree on the dismissal of Mark Shevchenko, the ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. He held this position since February 2020.