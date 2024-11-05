Ukraine has not yet appointed an ambassador to Moldova. The president said that this position will be filled by the ex-secretary of NSDC

Ukraine still has not appointed an ambassador to Moldova — the previous one was fired back in March of this year.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in response to Babelʼs request.

"As of today [on November 4, the day the request was sent], the decree of the President of Ukraine on the appointment of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova has not been issued," says the answer.

We will remind that the previous ambassador to Moldova Mark Shevchenko, who held this position since February 2020, was dismissed on March 29, 2024.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that he had agreed to the position of the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.