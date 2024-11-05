Poland wants to invest $750 million in the production of ammunition in case of war with the Russian Federation

Poland wants to invest $750 million to increase production of ammunition in case of war with Russia.

The corresponding bill was published in Poland late on Monday, November 4. The document talks about increasing the production of high-caliber projectiles — this is how Poland wants to strengthen its own Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The countryʼs government plans to adopt the draft law during the fourth quarter.

This decision of Poland is not a surprise. In September, a board member of the state-owned company Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) Marcin Idzik said that the country plans to increase production of 155 mm artillery shells.

Such security measures of Poland are not isolated. Thus, in 2025, the country plans to increase the defense budget to 5% of the gross domestic product (GDP). This is a record figure for Poland throughout its history.

In August of this year, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed an agreement with the American defense company Raytheon on the production of dozens of Patriot missile launchers. He called it a step towards "strengthening Polish security". The Ministry of Defense of Poland will also purchase helicopters from Boeing and General Electric.

In May, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that the country would allocate 10 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) to strengthen its borders with Russia and Belarus to deter potential aggression. Construction has already started.

