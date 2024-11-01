Poland began construction of the “Eastern Shield” line of fortifications on the border with the Russian Federation

Poland began construction of a line of defensive fortifications, called the "Eastern Shield", on the border with Russia.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

The "Eastern Shield" includes the construction of new fortifications, fences, terrain changes and special forests along the 400-kilometer land border.

In total, 10 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) were allocated to strengthen the borders with Russia and Belarus in order to deter aggression.

"We want our border to be secure in time of peace and impassable in time of war," Donald Tusk said in May this year.

Poland is not the only country that is strengthening its borders. For example, in January of this year, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia declared that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will create a joint line of defense on the border with Russia to "deter and, if necessary, defend against a military threat."

In August, Lithuania began construction of a military base near the Lithuanian capital Vilnius and 20 kilometers from the border with Russiaʼs ally Belarus.

