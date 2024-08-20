News

Lithuania is building a military base 20 km from the border with Belarus

Lithuania has started construction of a military base — up to 4 000 German soldiers will be stationed there. The construction is planned to be completed by 2027, it will cost about $1.1 billion.

This is reported by Reuters.

Last year, Germany undertook to deploy its troops on the territories of the European Union and NATO bordering Russia. This will be the first time German troops have been stationed in other countries since World War II.

The military base will be near the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, and 20 kilometers from the border of Belarus, which is an ally of Russia.

Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Raimundas Vaikšnoras said the base would deter and dislodge the Russians.

This year, Lithuania increased its defense spending to 3% of GDP and raised taxes for defense needs.

Author: Iryna Perepechko