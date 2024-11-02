Israel declared the elimination of another Hamas official in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military declared that it had eliminated a member of the Hamas politburo Izz al-Din Kassab and his assistant Ayman Ayesh. Allegedly, they died as a result of an Israeli attack on the south of the Gaza Strip on November 1.

This is stated in the message of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In Israel, Izz al-Din Kasab is said to have been in charge of the groupʼs national relations and oversaw cooperation between Hamas and other organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Izz al-Din Kasab

According to the Israeli military, Izz al-Din Kasab was one of the last high-ranking members of the Hamas politburo living in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few months, Israel has eliminated the previous leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya and the leader of Hamas Yahya Sinwar, as well as the head of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashim Safi al-Din.

The war between Israel and Hamas

The new escalation of the war has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory and killed 1 195 civilians, and took more than 250 hostages and took them to Gaza. Some of them were released, and some have already died. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas claims that more than 40 000 Gazans were killed during the Israeli operation, and hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes. It is impossible to confirm these data, especially regarding the dead. Hamas does not separate civilians and fighters in its statistics.

