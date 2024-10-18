Hamas confirmed the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar

The head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya confirmed the death of the leader of the group Yahya Sinwar.

Hayaʼs words are reported by Al Jazeera.

He added that Israeli hostages held in Gaza will not be released until Israel stops attacks on the enclave, withdraws its troops and releases all Hamas fighters from prisons.

Israel informed about Sinwarʼs death on October 17. At first, the army announced the elimination of three Hamas militants, later one of them was identified as Sinwar.

Yahya Sinwar has been the main leader of Hamas since July 2024. In Israel, he is considered the mastermind of the attack on October 7, 2023, when almost 1, 00 Israelis were killed and 250 were taken hostage.

He was the main representative of Gaza during the negotiations for the release of hundreds of hostages. After his death, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that this created an opportunity to rescue all Israeli hostages and "liberate the Gaza Strip from the control of Hamas and Iran."

Over the past few months, Israel has eliminated the previous leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya and his successor Yahya Sinwar, as well as the head of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah. The media wrote that they had already eliminated Nasrallahʼs alleged successor Hashim Safi al-Din.

