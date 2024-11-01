In three regions of Ukraine, schemes for forging medical documents on disability were exposed through MSEC

Law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale scheme for obtaining medical documents on disability through medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) in Rivne, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Seven people were notified of the suspicion. Depending on the crimes committed, they were charged with illegal transportation of persons across the state border, forgery of documents and use of forged documents, as well as official forgery.

Rivne. According to the investigation, the head of the center, a doctor of one of the dispensaries, v. at. the head of the hospital department and the doctor of another medical institution produced fictitious documentation. They falsified medical histories, entered false information about the results of tests and examinations of "patients". Later, on the basis of forged medical documentation, MSEC provided citizens with disability groups. This allowed conscripts to avoid mobilization and leave the country.

So far, eight participants have been exposed in the illegal scheme. Law enforcement officers continue to identify all those involved in this criminal scheme.

Kharkiv region. The law enforcement officers exposed the head of the military medical commission of one of the territorial recruit center (TRC) in the Kharkiv region, who facilitated the departure of conscripts abroad.

From March to June 2022, he entered false information in the medical documentation about the passing of the military medical commission (MMC) by conscripts, as a result of which 15 people of draft age were excluded from military registration and they were given the opportunity to travel abroad without hindrance.

Kirovohrad region. Two men were detained who, through connections in MSEC, promised to produce medical documentation on the unfitness of a conscript for military service with exclusion from military registration. On the basis of these documents, a conscript could illegally cross the state border. The "reward" for this was $20 000.

The court ordered precautionary measures for all the suspects.

