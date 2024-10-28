“A person who hates me for my attitude towards Ukraine was caught.” Prime Minister of Slovakia Fico informed about another attempt on him

The prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico claims that he was again attempted to be assassinated. According to him, this happened because of his position on Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with the Standard.

The politician said that this incident allegedly happened on October 6 in Dukla during the celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Carpathian-Dukla operation. Several members of the government and members of parliament were present there, including President Peter Pellegrini and Fico himself.

"We caught a very militant person who hates me because of my attitude towards Ukraine. He was armed, luckily he didnʼt get into the area where we politicians were, but went to the area where the people were. There he went through the frame to the metal detector, it turned out that he had a fully loaded gun," the prime minister said.

He also mentioned the previous attempt, noting that he was "very lucky" then. He called Yurai Tsintula, who turned out to be the attacker, a political activist of "a certain political party" who "attended certain rallies where he was very active."

Fico believes that his decision to commit suicide was not impulsive.

"He came three times to public meetings, where I was also present. He came there three times with a gun,” Fico said.

Attempt on Fico

The attempt on Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the town of Handlovi during a meeting with local residents. He was shot several times at close range by 71-year-old Yurai Tsintula. The man was arrested on the spot, and Fico was rushed to the hospital by helicopter. The motive for the attack was disagreement with the Prime Ministerʼs policy, in particular with the refusal to help Ukraine. Tsintuli may face life imprisonment.

Robert Fico was discharged from the hospital on May 31.

