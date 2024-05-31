Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his treatment at home

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt with serious gunshot wounds two weeks ago, was discharged from the hospital in the city of Banska Bystrica and taken to the capital Bratislava.

Pravda newspaper writes about this with reference to the statement of the hospital management.

Fico was transported to Bratislava by helicopter, but he was taken not to another hospital, but to his home. He will undergo further treatment and rehabilitation at home. This is his wish.

The prime minister has not appeared in public since the assassination attempt and has not made any statements. Ficoʼs deputy Robert Kalynyak said on May 29 that the leader of the government will recover for an "extremely long time", as he has severe wounds to his stomach. Fico underwent two operations lasting several hours.

A government official said the bullets had penetrated the small intestine in five places. A few millimeters saved Fico from death. Doctors now assess his condition as "satisfactory".