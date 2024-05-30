Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia: Ficoʼs recovery after the shooting will be “extremely long”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Ficoʼs recovery from the shooting will be "extremely long" due to serious gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliniak said this in a comment to AFP, Varronʼs reports.

Fico is still in the hospital after being attacked on May 15. He has already undergone two operations lasting several hours at the Banska Bystrica hospital. Doctors now assess his condition as "satisfactory".

"The prime ministerʼs recovery is finally on the right track. It [recovery] will be extremely long, because his injuries are very serious," Kalyniak said. He added that now Fitso has already started eating.

At the same time, government adviser Eric Kaliniak, who witnessed the shooting, told reporters that "only millimeters" saved Fico from being fatally wounded. According to him, the bullets hit the small intestine in such a way that they shot him through five times.