The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told who will perform the role of the central MSEC

The functions of the central medico-social expert commission (MSEC), in particular regarding the consideration of appeals and the verification of the validity of decisions made by the regional level MSEC, will be performed by the Ukrainian State Scientific Research Institute of Medical and Social Disability Problems.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

The department emphasized that the Ministry of Health was creating the necessary material and technical base in this research institute during 2024, which should significantly simplify the process of passing the examination for people.

At the same time, the algorithm for appealing decisions of the MSEC has not changed at the moment. If the case was sent for appeal to the Central MSEC, it will be forwarded to the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Disability Problems. After that, the person will be contacted about the review and further actions, the order of consideration will be preserved.

In general, the appeal procedure is currently as follows: first, it should be done in a pre-trial procedure in a higher-level commission, if you still do not agree with the result, you need to go to court.

The pre-trial appeal procedure involves the following steps: writing a statement to the same commission where you passed the examination, or to the regional commission. After that, an examination will be conducted (if necessary with an additional examination) and a new decision will be made.

If you do not agree with the new decision, you can file an appeal with the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission, whose functions are performed by the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Disability Problems of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in the city of Dnipro.

