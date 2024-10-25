The management of the tax office was checked for disability — 16 people are being dismissed

The State Tax Service checked the management for the presence of disability registered after February 24, 2022. Among 17 people, only one official was disabled due to injuries at the front.

This was reported by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance Danylo Hetmantsev.

According to Hetmantsev, in two days, the Tax Service checked the materials related to the entire management, including the regional one.

"15 people made a willful and honest decision to leave the service. However, one activist decided not to do this in the hope of connections with "someone in power." We are talking about Chernihiv," Hetmantsev wrote.

He stated that if the official he is talking about does not decide to resign, he will contact law enforcement and release his name. Subsequently, Hetmantsev wrote that "the matter is closed" and 16 people will be dismissed from the management of the tax office.

In addition, similar requests have already been received by SMSU, BES, Derzhfinmon, GLRC and NSSMC.

What preceded

At the beginning of October 2024, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, she was found with millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has appointed an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed on his own accord. On October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding registration of fake disabilities for officials. The presidential decree, in particular, states that all MSEC in Ukraine will begin to be liquidated from December 31, 2024 — within a month, the Ministry of Health must propose a corresponding project.

